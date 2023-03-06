 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s Day 2023: Unfazed by complex architectural briefs, digging of basements or fixing seepage

Ayesha Banerjee
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Meet three women for whom raising a building in a densely packed area, tweaking the orientation of a structure or creating space for one are all in a day’s grind.  

Imagine playing your own game in a bustling, tightly packed arena, with very little room for manoeuvre, deadlines looming like threatening cumulonimbus ready to splash down hard on you.

For an architect or designer, it’s all about the minutiae of building a hospital in a densely packed area, fitting a commercial structure on an oddly shaped plot, or even dealing with seepage issues in a brand-new store.

But then trials and tribulations are a part of anyone’s work-life, no matter what the gender, say architects Pragya Sanghavi, director, Pentaspace Design Studio, Mumbai; Alpana Gupta, partner, Vijay Gupta Architects, New Delhi; and, Roshni Kshirsagar, partner, SJK Architects, Mumbai.

Trial without errors