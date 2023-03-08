 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With less than 8% women, core sectors have workforce diversity issue

Amritha Pillay
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The combined workforce for the top producers of steel, cement, oil and coal in India was more than 300,000 in FY22. Less than 8 percent, or 23,054, were women

For core sectors – steel, cement, coal and oil – combating carbon emissions is not the only environmental, social and governance (ESG) issue. Gender diversity indicators for the leading companies in these sectors are remarkably lacking.

The representation of women in the total workforce of the top producers of steel, cement, coal and oil in India ranged from 3.9 percent to 7.8 percent, according to company disclosures for FY2022. This was significantly lower than the India average. According to the World Bank, women comprised 23 percent of the total labour force in India in 2021.

Where are women employees?

At JSW Steel, India’s top integrated steel producer, women constituted 5.3 percent (666 women employees) of the total workforce.