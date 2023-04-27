 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With asset quality in good shape and AUM growth on track, Poonawalla Fincorp to focus on profitability: Abhay Bhutada

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

We have done with our growth and asset quality. There is no worry on that front for three, four years, and completely from the current year, the focus will be on profitability. And you can see in the last two quarters there is a reduction in the operational expenditure, says Bhutada.

Abhay Bhutada

Poonawalla Fincorp posted a great set of numbers for the current quarter, doubling its profit on a year-on-year basis. In a recent conversation with Moneycontrol after declaring its results for Q4FY23, managing director Abhay Bhutada said the company was well-positioned for sustained performance in the future. This optimism, he said, stems from a combination of factors, including efficient borrowing costs, reduced operating expenses, controlled credit costs and a streamlined branch model. Thanks to its tech-led model, the company should be able to maintain its asset quality and growth momentum. The priority going forward will be on profitability.

Edited excerpts of the conversation with Abhay Bhutada:

Your profits have almost more than doubled on a year-on-year basis, and the quarterly NIM also has recorded an improvement of 87 basis points at 11.3 percent for the quarter. What explains this and what can be expected in FY24?

Our profitability growth can be attributed to two key factors. Firstly, the new book we have generated is performing really well. This new book has a remarkable track record, with a 90-plus delinquency rate of less than 0.5 percent. The GNPA is higher primarily due to the legacy book. Secondly, early indicators strongly suggest positive outcomes, considering our focus on a different customer segment. Our strategy involves maintaining a healthy mix of secured and unsecured loans, with a 40:60 ratio. Going forward, we anticipate sustaining a NIM of around 10 percent on a steady-state basis. In line with our long-term guidance, we are confident of consistently delivering a ROA ranging from 4 percent to 4.5 percent on a steady-state basis.