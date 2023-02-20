 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro offers freshers lower pay amid delays in onboarding

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

IT major Wipro has written to candidates it previously made an offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up an offer at Rs 3.5 LPA. This comes amid an uncertain demand environment, margin pressures, and recessionary concerns, which has caused Wipro to delay onboarding for the 2022 batch of graduates for several months.

To fresh graduates, the company offers two hiring programmes: Elite and Turbo. Elite candidates are offered Rs 3.5 LPA, while Turbo candidates are offered Rs 6.5 LPA. If Elite candidates are to qualify for Turbo, they must go through upskilling through the company's Velocity programme, where they receive training.

Candidates with a package of Rs 6.5 LPA who were waiting to be onboarded (a process they say has been deferred since August) received an email from Wipro on February 16, giving them the option to choose the lower-paying role and to do so by February 20.

An email sent to candidates accessed by Moneycontrol, thanks students for completing the Velocity programme, and says the company continues to assess the situation.