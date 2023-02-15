 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why the Air-India plane deal is a sign of India’s economic might

Jagyaseni Biswas
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

The Air India building in Mumbai. (Photo by Arun Viswam via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

The agreements signed between Air India and leading aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus on February 14 to acquire around 500 aircraft is an example of India’s growing economic might and reaffirmed the country's image as a “bright spot in the global economy”.

The Tata Group-owned carrier has signed one of the largest single aircraft orders by any airline at a time when many developed economies are staring at the possibility of recession or a deep economic slowdown in 2023.

The positive impact this deal has had can be understood from statements made by US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden dubbed it a “landmark deal” and said it will help create up to one million jobs across 44 states in the US.

