 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Who is K Krithivasan? The newly-appointed CEO of TCS

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

Krithivasan has been with company for over 34 years having joined in 1989. In his ongoing tenure, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

Krithi Krithivasan is set to take over the reins of the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services  (TCS) as the CEO designate, after present CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down on March 16.

Krithivasan isn't a new face within the company. Before taking over the role, he was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, the largest and the most prominent vertical of the company in terms of revenue contribution, deals and business.

He has been with company for over 34 years having joined in 1989. In his ongoing tenure, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

Having spent his entire career at TCS, similar to Gopinathan, he was responsible for nearly 35-40 percent revenue of TCS which comes from the BFSI segment.