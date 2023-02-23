 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Who is Ajay Banga? 10 things to know about US' nominee for World Bank chief

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

Banga is the first Indian-born nominee to the World Bank president role. If elected, he will be succeeding David Malpass, a Donald Trump-era appointee who would be stepping down in June 2023.

Ajay Banga was awarded with Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016 (File image: Reuters)

Ajay Banga, the former chief executive officer of Mastercard, was on February 23 announced as the United States' nominee for the president of the World Bank.

Banga is "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history", US President Joe Biden said in a statement, adding that he "has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Banga’s experience "will help him achieve the World Bank's objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity while pursuing the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution," which include meeting "ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction".

Here are 10 things to know about Ajay Banga: