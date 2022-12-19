 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When it comes to talent, versatility is the name of the game: TVS HR chief

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, R Anandakrishnan, President – HR and IT at TVS Motor Company, talks about the issue of moonlighting, the skills needed in the automobile industry, and innovative talent management practices.

R Anandakrishnan, President – HR and IT, TVS Motor Company

The profile of the talent that auto major TVS Motor Company acquires, develops, and retains is very different from what it used to be, says R Anandakrishnan, President – HR and IT, TVS Motor Company. This has led TVS to hire talent from across sectors and not just specific to the auto industry.

Despite the major disruption in the talent market in the past two years, the Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturer has managed to keep its attrition at around 6 percent.

On the hiring front, Anandakrishnan doesn’t see speculation about a downturn affecting recruitment.

Edited excerpts:

How do you view the issue of moonlighting as an HR leader? What is TVS Motor’s stand on this?

Somebody who works for TVS cannot work for any competition whatsoever. And this is governed by the policies and agreements that we have.