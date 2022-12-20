 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What TVS Motor Company looks for in candidates when hiring

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

The company’s HR chief advises hiring managers to look for candidates with values and leadership competencies.

At the senior level, TVS prefers candidates who can manage ambiguity. To meet this demand, the company has certain guidelines.

TVS Motor Company, the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, looks for candidates with new-age skills such as artificial intelligence and digital manufacturing, apart from traditional ones like business, finance, strategy, and business planning.

This is in keeping with the changing times in the industry, the company’s HR chief said.

“Our industry was largely mechanical-oriented. But these days, it is all about electrical, electronics, and software,” R Anandakrishnan, president – HR and IT at TVS Motor, told Moneycontrol.

Leadership competencies 

The HR chief advises hiring managers to look for candidates with values and leadership competencies aligned with the company, which has manufacturing plants in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India, and Karawang in Indonesia.

“We look for talent which is collaborative and versatile. And someone who is not a traditional thinker but an out-of-the-box person,” he said.