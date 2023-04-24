Welspun India to consider share buyback on April 27

Textile company Welspun India's board of directors will consider a proposal to buyback the company's equity shares in its board meeting scheduled for April 27, according to an exchange filing on April 24. The company also said that the Board would discuss dividend matter for the financial year 2022-23.

The stock exchange filing did not specify the quantum of share buyback and dividend amount Welspun India's board of directors will consider and as part of the proposal.

"..... the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider the following agenda at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday i.e April 27, 2023. 1. Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company; 2. Recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023," Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome will be known after the conclusion of the Board meeting on April 27.

Moneycontrol News