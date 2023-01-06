 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wells Fargo sacks India VP Shankar Mishra for urinating on Air India co-passenger

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on a senior citizen in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

American financial services company Wells Fargo, on January 6, sacked Shankar Mishra, India Vice-President of its entity in India as Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on a woman in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

“This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement released on January 6.

The company also said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and that it found these allegations deeply disturbing.

After news of Mishra urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight on November 26, 2022, was reported, the Delhi Police on January 5 wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra.

"Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations, but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him," a senior police official said.