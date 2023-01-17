 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WEF Davos 2023 | G20 presidency an opportunity for India to shape global agenda: OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann

Ravi Hari
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Davos 2023: Cormann claimed that because of its ‘strong growth’, India is in a stronger position and has the opportunity to influence the global agenda.

OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann also talked about the WEF survey results that predicted a global recession in 2023, polycrisis, reglobalization, Covid's residual repercussions on the world economy, the economic effects of the Ukraine war, supply chain challenges, and more. (Image: www.oecd.org)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann spoke exclusively with Moneycontrol on January 16, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and shared his views on India taking over the G20 presidency and the nation as an investment destination in comparison to China in the post-pandemic era.

He claimed that because of its ‘strong growth’, India is in a stronger position and has the opportunity to influence the global agenda. He pointed out that India is an important G20 participant and that this would be a force multiplier.

“India has been growing very strongly. We expect growth to moderate slightly, but India's growth will still be very strong by international standards. We see India continuing to grow strongly into the future. It's a key player in the G20. So, there's a lot of opportunity for India this year to help shape the global agenda,” said Cormann.

“India can get the world together to solve the current problems and challenges,” he added.

Cormann also talked about the WEF survey results that predicted a global recession in 2023, polycrisis, reglobalization, Covid's residual repercussions on the world economy, the economic effects of the Ukraine war, supply chain challenges, and more.

