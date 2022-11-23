 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wedding market revives with 3.2 million events lined up: Vikaas Gutgutia of Ferns N Petals

Nov 23, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Ferns & Petals Venues & Weddings are expecting a 100 percent growth for the sector this year, and Founder & MD Vikaas Gutgutia told CNBC-TV18 that recovery is evident

Despite the guest list being trimmed, the number of weddings and dates chosen are increasing. Also, destination wedding is the flavour of the day (Representational Image)

The $50-billion wedding market in India  seems to have rebounded from the pandemic woes with 3.2 million events lined up for the November 2022-Feruary 2023, making a sharp spike from 2.5 million a year back.

Spending is also likely to reach Rs 3.75 lakh crore this season - up from Rs 3 lakh crore last year.

Ferns & Petals Venues & Weddings are expecting a 100 percent growth for the sector this year, and Founder and MD Vikaas Gutgutia told CNBC-TV18 that the recovery is evident across segments.

“Wedding season is not only back, its back with a bang! This is one sector which affects everybody, so we think it will be larger than pre-pandemic times. Everybody has been locked in their houses and it is time to open up,” he said.

According to him, northern India leads in terms of spending. Gutgutia, however, noted one significant change. “Post-pandemic, the number of guests being invited has definitely reduced. People have become more selective in choosing the invitees to their functions,” he said.