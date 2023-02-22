 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Website creator Wix.com sees strong sales in 2023 after Q4 profit

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The Israeli company said it earned 61 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of 34 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 6% to $355 million and was up 9% to $1.4 million in all of 2022.

Wix.com | (PC- Shutterstock)

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and forecast 9-11% growth in revenue in 2023.

The Israeli company said it earned 61 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of 34 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 6% to $355 million and was up 9% to $1.4 million in all of 2022.

Wix was forecast to earn 9 cents a share ex-one off items on revenue of $352 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

"While internet growth is currently reverting back to the pre-pandemic trendline, we believe there are still many years of significant expansion ahead," said CEO Avishai Abrahami.