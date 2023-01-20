 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We will have a mix of global and local SUVs for the Indian market: Toyota India country head

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

On EVs, Vikram Gulati feels the government needs to align the taxation with its energy goals. Because if green technologies are not encouraged, they will not find consumer acceptance.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian joint venture (JV) between Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the Kirloskar group, anticipates robust sales growth in 2023 on the back of recent launches like the Hyryder SUV and the Innova Hycross. Talking to Moneycontrol at Auto Expo ’23, Vikram Gulati, TKM’s country head and Senior Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, said that the  company was keen to introduce products in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. While some models could be taken from its global portfolio, some will be built from scratch for the Indian market.  Below are edited excerpts from the interview:

Can you talk about the products and technologies you have showcased at the expo that are not ICE-based?

When you say internal combustion engine (ICE), it's a misnomer. A vehicle may have an electric powertrain, or it may have an ICE powertrain. We have two vehicles that run on hydrogen. One uses a fuel cell. The other uses an ICE engine that runs on hydrogen. Then there is a flex fuel vehicle, which is capable of running on ethanol. That's the fastest way of displacing fossil fuel today.

We have displayed here a Toyota Mirai FCEV, Toyota Corolla Flex-fuel, Toyota Prius PHEV. Also, there is a BZ 4X electric SUV that we sell globally. Plus, we have some electric vehicles in our Lexus line-up. If you look at the 2030 goal that we have for our product mix, of the 10 million-odd vehicles we will sell, 3.5 million are going to be pure electric.

With the government pushing for zero-emission mobility, how have you realigned your product lines? 

Our focus has been on sustainability for a long time. In 2015, we set a global target of reaching zero emissions, not only from the tailpipe of vehicles, but much beyond – in the entire life-cycle of vehicles. We aimed for zero carbon impact right from the birth of the vehicle, to recycling. That is, right from the raw materials, the supply chain, to manufacturing, on a well-to-wheel basis.