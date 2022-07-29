We are focussed on productivity, says Dr Lal PathLabs MD

Growth at Dr Lal PathLabs is primarily driven by volumes and the diagnostics chain was “focussed on productivity in the business”, managing director Om Manchanda told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on July 29.

Manchanda said that the company's Swasthfit preventive testing had risen to 21 percent of the sales. Bundled packages have also risen and non-Covid sales bounced back.

On the firm’s Q1FY23 numbers, Manchanda said the legacy business was up 15 percent year on year. “We hope to revert to our pre-Covid margins. We are acutely aware about the competition,” he added.

The whole pricing per test had reduced and realisations risen, he said. “We have to focus on our target market and price accordingly. We have a legacy and hope to compete in the times to come,” he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Manchanda said the average number of tests per patient was 2.65, adding people were getting more tests under preventive and bundled packages.

On pricing, he said that the cost for high-end testing will rise and that of routine tests will fall. “We are hopeful that the margin should be around the mid-20s,” he said.

Watch the full interview with CNBC-TV18 here