We are all moving towards the program called ‘Planet Personalised’ : IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda on next generation insurtech products

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Panda sees ChatGPT, Web 3, public blockchain and customized offerings bring more innovation to insurance sector in India.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debasish Panda said, on February 21, that India is moving towards personalised and instant insurance, highlighting the use of modern technologies including ChatGPT, web 3.0 and public blockchain to build such offerings. This underscores the prospects for the innovations of insurtech startups.

This comes at a time when insurtech startups are seeing increasing interest from venture capital firms. Recently, InsuranceDekho raised $150 million in a Series A round funding, insurtech unicorn Acko too is in the process of raising around $100 million in an upcoming round and Digit heading for an IPO.

Speaking at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2023,  Panda said that as per the latest global fintech adoption index, India's leading fintech has an adoption rate of 87 percent, which is substantially higher than the world average.

“ChatGPT, which is one of the classic disruptions, the popular AI chatbot amassed over 100 million users in just about two months and it's already changing the way the world functions,” he said.