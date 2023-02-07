 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Want to make an offering to God? Scan the QR code!

Jinit Parmar
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Places of worship in Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been offering devotees QR code options to make donations.

Courtesy: Federal Bank

If one can pay for goods and services by scanning a QR code, why can’t devotees make donations at places of worship in the same way?

Kerala-based Federal Bank offers devotees at various places of worship a facility to make such online donations by simply scanning a QR code. And this channel is becoming popular.

QR – or quick response – codes facilitate cashless transactions and immediate money transfers through apps on mobile devices. This form of contactless, digital payments became popular during the pandemic for a range of transactions.

Federal Bank has set up QR code facilities at various places of worship across the country, said an official at the lender who didn’t want to be identified.