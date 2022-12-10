 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Want to grow your career in SMEs? Network more

M Muneer & Gayatri Krishnamurthy
Dec 10, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

If you are one of those people who believe that hard work can take you places, think again. Who you know matters as much or perhaps even more. Put yourself out there—on social media, in meetings and industry bodies, etc—so that people know you and your ideas

If you are one of those people who believe that hard work can take you places, you need to rethink. Who you know matters as much or perhaps even more. Put yourself out there—on social media, in meetings and industry bodies, etc—so that people know you and your ideas

Most Indians have been brought up to believe in “Karmanyeva Adhikaraste”, which roughly translates to “you should do your duty.” It is a mindset that encourages people to keep performing to get what they deserve—a mindset often seen in founders of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They believe in manufacturing the best products but, in turn, neglect the importance of marketing by assuming that the product will speak for itself.

Have your PIE and eat it too

For those who work in SMEs, career progression has always been a sore issue. Harvey Coleman, in his book Empowering Yourself, The Organizational Game Revealed introduced a concept called PIE, which may be a good guideline to follow. It is called the PIE model after the first letters of the three elements it is based on.

for Performance, which is about the day-to-day work one is tasked with and the quality of results that one delivers.

I for Impression, which is about one’s brand— what other people think of you.