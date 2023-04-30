 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST

Vedanta plans to produce 300,000 barrels of oil in two years while zinc production is targeted to be tripled to around 3 million tonnes from assets in India and South Africa, said Agarwal

India spends Rs 3.6 lakh crore annually on imports of oil and gas, electronics and other items. This can be reversed through increased exploration within the country and local manufacturing, Anil Agarwal said. (file Image)

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal is pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to raise oil and gas production, expand output of metals like zinc and aluminum, and foray into semiconductor manufacturing, undeterred by concerns about debt levels at the company.

Raised in Patna, Agarwal, who dropped out of school at 15, started his business in Mumbai in 1976 as a scrap-metal dealer. Now he runs a mining and metals empire that spans Britain, India, Africa and Australia.

In an interview with PTI, he said mining can help India prosper as tapping into below-the-ground natural resources will not just cut dependence on imports but also create jobs and increase prosperity.

Vedanta, the company he founded and is chairman of, has ambitious plans to raise production across the business -- from oil and gas to zinc and aluminum.