Value of LIC's investments in Adani Group companies turns negative

Yash Jain
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

As of closing on February 22, LIC's investment value in Adani Group companies stood at Rs 33,632 crore, as per the December shareholding pattern available on the exchanges.

The investments of India's largest insurance company - Life Insurance Corporation of India, made in Adani Group companies has turned negative, according to CNBC-TV18 analysis.

On January 27, LIC had disclosed that the value of its investments in the Adani Group stood at Rs 56,142 crore.

The same value, if calculated as per the December sharehoding data comes up to Rs 62,550 crore - a difference of Rs 6,408 crore, or a little over 10 percent.