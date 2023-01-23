 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vagir: All about the Kalvari class submarine commissioned by Indian Navy

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

The commissioning of the submarine is set to encourage the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols.

The Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir on January 23, according to report by PTI. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The commissioning of the submarine, built under the Project-75, is set to encourage the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The Project-75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai under a collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

Four Submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine Vagir is being commissioned today, whilst the sixth and last submarine 'Vagsheer' will also undergo sea trials after launching, according to another report by Mint.

