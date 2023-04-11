 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US banking crisis not over, inflation likely to continue in developed economies, feels economist Nouriel Roubini

Jocelyn Fernandes
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The noted economist Nouriel Roubini spoke on inflation and deflation concerns and where to invest in a stagflation scenario. Check out the interview

A file image of economist Nouriel Roubini (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Noted economist Nouriel Roubini thinks that the United States banking crisis is not over and inflation is likely to continue in developed markets.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on April 11, Roubini spoke on inflation and deflation concerns and where to invest in a stagflation scenario — recommending inflation index bonds and gold as investment options; and spoke about his outlook on India as a rising economy and big beneficiary of friend-shoring.

Friend-shoring is when countries or governments manufacture and/ or source from countries that are their geopolitical allies.

US Banking Crisis