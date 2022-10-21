Under ECLGS, interest rates for loans to Indian airlines are virtually double that of banks: Govt officials

Domestic airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, GoFirst, and Akasa Air are availing of loans from banks and financial institutions at interest rates lower than what the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) charges them, senior government officials have said.

"Most airlines, except SpiceJet and GoFirst, have not applied for loans under the ECLG scheme as they are getting better rates from the open market," a senior government official aware of the matter said.

He added that SpiceJet has been loaned around Rs 1,350 crore under the scheme, while GoFirst had received loans of around Rs 100 crore.

Another government official said that banks have released funds to airlines at interest rates of around 8-9 percent under the scheme.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"Interest rates under the ECLG scheme were capped at 9.25 percent for banks and financial institutions (FIs), and at 14 percent for non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs)," the government had said in a press release in June.

Moneycontrol has learned from banking sources and aviation officials that large airlines in India, including Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, are getting bank loans at interest rates between 4.5-6.5 percent.

"Air India had taken two loans of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore at interest rates of around 4.5-5.5 percent at the start of 2022 from the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB)," an industry insider, who asked not to be identified, told Moneycontrol.

Similarly, a lawyer working for a domestic bank said that IndiGo had taken loans at interest rates of around 5 percent in the past.

High-interest rates under ECLGS puts the viability of the scheme in question at a time when airlines are struggling to make ends meet due to high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

IndiGo and SpiceJet, the two listed airlines in India, reported losses of Rs 1,064 crore and Rs 789 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, according to their financial results.

While the government modified the scheme this month and raised the maximum loan amount airlines are eligible for under ECLGS 3.0, questions remain on what will happen if they are unable to pay off the loans on time.

"If airlines are unable to pay off the loans borrowed under the ECLG scheme, the government will have to consider writing them off or take other measures to recover the same, like selling off the airlines’ assets," the lawyer working for a domestic bank said.

The government has raised the maximum loan airlines are eligible for to 100 percent of their working capital requirements as on the application date, or Rs 1,500 crore, whichever is lower.

Of the Rs 1,500 crore, a third will be supported by equity given as collateral by the owners. These loans are fully guaranteed by the government against default.

Under ECLGS 1.0, the airlines had to repay the loans in 48 months, in 36 equated monthly installments (EMI) after a 12-month moratorium.

Similarly, for loans under ECLGS 2.0, airlines needed to repay in 60 months, in 48 EMIs after a 12-month moratorium.

Under EGLCS 3.0, airlines will be required to repay loans in 72 months, in 48 EMIs after a 24-month moratorium.