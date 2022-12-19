 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS cuts 2023 Nifty target by 4% to 18,000 as retail inflows ebb

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

The brokerage further said it sees the Nifty upside at 19,700 and downside at 15,800 and base case is 18,000, down 4 per cent from the current market.

Citing fast-ebbing household inflows into equities, whittling down foreign inflows, and rising bank deposit rates, a foreign brokerage sees a 4 per cent downside to the Nifty target at 18,000 points for the next year from the current levels.

After a massive blood bath last week, the Nifty closed at 18,452, gaining over 151 points, on Monday.

The Nifty target for December 2023 is 18,000 points, a full 4 percentage points downside to the current levels, as India is among its top underweight markets in the emerging market space in 2023, the Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India strategist Sunil Tirumalai said in a report on Monday.

The brokerage does not offer a target for the benchmark Sensex.

Further, he expects the Nifty EPS to see 10.5 per cent CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) over the next three years, a tad lower than the 11 per cent CAGR in the previous five years on receding inflationary pressures, which is offset by slowing macro and commodity sectors coming off peak earnings.