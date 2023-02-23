 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber India to explore leveraging ChatGPT chatbot into its platform

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Haripriya Suresh
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

The company is also actively testing out its feature of booking rides through Whatsapp with experiments in select cities including Delhi and Lucknow.

Amid the viral popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Uber India is exploring various use cases of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its platform as it continues testing out its feature of booking rides through WhatsApp with experiments in select cities, including Delhi and Lucknow.

“We are exploring possibilities of leveraging ChatGPT at Uber.  At the end of the day if using it gives an enriched experience to users, and it makes business sense we will see how we can tap into that… today it is just in an exploration stage,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director, Mobility and Platforms at Uber India.

Uber rolled out the ‘WhatsApp chatbot’ in August 2022 to ease the cab-booking experience for customers. The company already has a ‘call-to-ride’ feature for users, who cannot use the app.

“We are actively experimenting with bookings through WhatsApp and several other features, including bookings through Alexa and more. We have experimented with the WhatsApp feature in a few cities in India. We also are doing an experiment outside India and figuring out the product market fit (PMF),” said Thangarathnam in an interaction with Moneycontrol.