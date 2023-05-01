 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter-like Bluesky creates invite envy

AFP
May 01, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Bluesky was created by Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey and is now the talk of Silicon Valley, leaving those in the know scrambling to secure an invite to join the app that is still in the testing phase.

As influencers and celebrities fret over chaos at Twitter, a new platform called Bluesky is being hyped as a promising alternative.

The platform looks and feels like Twitter as its backers want users from the Elon Musk-owned site to feel at home, though posts on the app are referred to as "skeets", not tweets.

The momentum gained for Bluesky last week as left-wing Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fashion model Chrissy Teigen, who have millions of followers on Twitter, joined the platform.