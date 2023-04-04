 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor Company arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has agreed to acquire a 25 per cent stake in Killwatt GmbH by way of newly issued shares of the latter, amounting to 8,500 common equity shares, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shares are acquired at cash consideration of 235.29 euros per share, translating to a total of nearly 2 million euros (nearly Rs 18 crore).

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its Singapore-based arm will acquire a 25 per cent stake in Germany-based electric mobility products and components startup Killwatt GmbH.

Killwatt's business comprises development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of high-tech products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, it added.