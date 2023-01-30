GAIL says supply from Gazprom to start soon

The country's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd announced on January 30 that it is in talks with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) with regard to the supply of natural gas.

The PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said in an investors call on Monday that the supply of natural gas from GMTS is expected to start soon.

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) has posted a 92 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 245 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net profit of Rs 3,287 crore in the year-ago period.

The decline in profit comes as the country’s largest gas distributor was hit by lower gas sales owing to supply disruptions from Gazprom.

Shubhangi Mathur