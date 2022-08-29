Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems appoints Hiroshi Furuta as CMD

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) on Monday announced the appointment of Hiroshi Furuta as its Chairman and Managing Director.

With TTDI positioned as Toshiba's global manufacturing hub for its transmission & distribution equipment business, Furuta will lead TTDI to the path of next level of growth in India and overseas, a company statement said.

With a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Nagoya University of Japan, Furuta brings a rich and extensive experience of over 25 years in energy transmission & distribution industry.

His wide-ranging experience and expertise are centred in design and system engineering, especially for high-voltage equipment for power & substation systems.

In 2014, he was appointed as senior manager of high-voltage switchgear department and in 2020 as senior manager of power & substation systems engineering department in grid aggregation division of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.

"India is expected to become a high-volume market as the demand from India and overseas is expected to increase substantially. TTDI aims to align its resources and expand capacity in line with the increased opportunities.

"Through Toshiba Group companies around the world, we will further consolidate our global footprint and grow our exports from India," Furuta said.