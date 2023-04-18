 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tim Cook opens Apple’s first India store to the beat of dhols

Debangana Ghosh & Mansi Verma
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Customers had swarmed in from across the country and camped overnight. Some had designed special T-shirts and brought legacy Apple products hoping to get them signed by Tim Cook.

Tim Cook at the opening of India's first Apple Store in Mumbai.

The opening of Apple’s flagship store in Mumbai on April 18 was nothing short of a festival — with thumping nashik dhols, dancing employees, and cheering fans who had waited long hours just for a glimpse of or selfie with Tim Cook, the tech giant’s CEO.

Customers had swarmed in from Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other cities, waiting with bated breath since the dawn of a rather hot and humid Tuesday outside the store at Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Some had taken leave from work and hopped on flights to get here. Some had designed special T-shirts and brought legacy Apple products hoping to get them signed by Cook. Some even applied for jobs at the store.

Nothing was off limits for these fans, at least 350 of whom had queued up on either side of the triangular store’s entrance ahead of its opening at 11 am.

Takuya Takedayashi, 38, had flown in from Bengaluru just to get early access to the store. Takedayashi, a Japanese national, has been working in India for six years and has been an Apple loyalist for 20.