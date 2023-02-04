 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Indian fintech ecosystem is setting global benchmarks

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Indian financial institutions have shown maturity by collaborating deeply with the fintech industry and offering their services through an open-banking architecture.

The Indian fintech ecosystem is perhaps the most unique in the world, with hyperscale payment infrastructure, thriving lending innovations, digitally savvy banks, and market-driven open-banking frameworks. This has helped the country achieve a scale of unheard levels — 71 billion digital payment transactions, Rs 11.8 trillion lent to retail and SME customers, and 55 million active neobank (online bank) accounts.

The Indian fintech ecosystem has broken the barriers of language, location, and illiteracy. Fintech firms have helped onboard new-to-credit as well as sub-prime customers. Jan Dhan and neobanking are helping ensure that every citizen has access to banking. A case in point is the high penetration of UPI.

Earlier, Indian fintech would imitate developments abroad, but now the reverse has begun. With a focus on speed, cost, and scalability, homegrown innovations like UPI, the India stack, and lending frameworks have become global benchmarks.

Indian financial institutions have shown maturity by collaborating deeply with the fintech industry and offering their services through an open-banking architecture. Leading banks are building separate business lines to partner with fintech firms and embedded finance players to roll out products and services. In parallel, these banks are creating competing products.