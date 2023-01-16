 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The cars built by our Indian craftsmen are world class: Lexus India President

Karunya Rao & Avishek Banerjee
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST

As demand for the luxe Lexus brand has seen strong growth over the years, the company plans to scale up its distribution to at least 55 cities in the coming year.

The year 2022 turned out to be a good one for Lexus India, the Indian arm of Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury car brand. While the luxury car market grew by 53 percent last year, the company witnessed 76 percent growth in sales. Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, spoke to Moneycontrol on the Indian luxury car market, Lexus’ growth, and new product launch plans. He said that Indian workmen have become world class.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the portfolio of offerings that you have unveiled this time around. Tell us a bit about the larger vision that you have for the Indian market.

As far as the portfolio is concerned, we are selling about six models in India. Of these, the ES (300h), which is proudly displayed (at the auto expo) here  is made in India. There are five other cars, mostly SUVs, that we have brought from Japan and these vehicles are also on display.

We are happy to announce a new offering, the RX, which is a crossover SUV and comes in two versions – the RX 500h, which is a more powerful vehicle, and the RX 350h. These are flagship products from Lexus India, because in the Asia-Pacific market, this is the largest selling SUV from Lexus globally.

As for the future, it’s all electric. Towards that end, we have put up two cars on display, which are concept platforms for us. We are happy to announce that we will be moving towards more electric platforms in the near future.