Ten Square Games to lay off 25% of staff, suspend two major projects

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Poland’s Ten Square Games plans to cut its workforce by 25%, or about 120 people, by the end of April and suspend two major projects, it said on Monday, blaming a challenging economy and an unstable mobile games market.

The company said it will stop development of its ’Undead Clash’ and ’Fishing Masters’ projects and book a 14.3 million zloty write-down ($3.39 million) for the former and a 11.4 million zloty write-down for the latter.

At 1025 GMT Ten Square Games shares were down 4.8%, hitting the bottom of Poland’s wig40 index.

”We have decided to end work on two projects – Undead Clash and Fishing Masters – and to significantly reduce employment in areas outside the company’s main products,” CEO Maciej Zuzalek said in a statement.