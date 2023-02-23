 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Technical View | Nifty sinks to 4-month low, 17,500 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Experts say if the Nifty holds 17,500, it can move towards 17,700-17,800. A breach can bring the index down to 17,362

The Nifty extended losses for the fifth straight session and closed at a four-month low amid volatility on February 23, the monthly expiry day for futures & options contracts, after hawkish RBI and US Fed commentaries weighed on the investors.

After opening higher at 17,575, the Nifty slipped to the day's low of 17,455 but immediately rebounded to touch the intraday high of 17,620—all in the morning itself.

The index failed to sustain recovery and lost momentum. It settled at 17,511, the lowest closing since October 18, 2022, down 43 points.

The index formed another bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower highs, lower lows for the fifth day in a row. It stayed below long upward-sloping support trendline as well as the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) of 17,591 for the second straight session.