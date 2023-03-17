 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS is a steady business, new CEO K Krithivasan will see a smooth transition, say industry experts

Debangana Ghosh & Haripriya Suresh
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Analysts also praised former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan for building a consistent business through the pandemic and amid macro-economic challenges. Though not extraordinary, growth has been in line with industry trends.

Outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan and incoming CEO Krithi Krithivasan addressing the press.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was leading an already stable and steady company and transitioning to a new CEO won’t change much for the company or its business, said industry experts and analysts, while still coming to terms with the biggest top-level exit at the country’s largest IT services firm.

K Krithivasan’s appointment as the new TCS CEO is the third major CEO announcement of 2023 at a top IT services firm, and comes on the heels of Mohit Joshi being appointed as the next CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra and Ravi Kumar S taking over the top job at Cognizant (Joshi and Kumar are both former Infosys presidents). TCS, however, prefers to pick its CEO candidates internally.

During his six-year tenure as the CEO, Gopinathan steered the company through the years of the pandemic and then the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. New CEO Krithivasan will have to lead growth in a strong company amid choppy waters, said industry analysts. Prior to becoming CEO, Krithivasan was the president and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, a vertical that contributes around 35-40 percent of TCS’s revenue.

