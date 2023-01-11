 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says there have been mindless purchases of cloud services

Chandra R Srikanth & Debangana Ghosh
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

TCS’ CEO Gopinathan discusses aspects of mindless spending on the cloud during the pandemic-driven digital transformation demand spike. Cloud service was one of the key levers for deal wins in Q3.

There were over-excitement and mindless purchases of cloud services amid a pandemic-fuelled digital transformation and cloud-migration activities, said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan. Cloud service was one of the key drivers of strong demand and deal pipeline for TCS in the third quarter of FY23.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gopinathan said, “There definitely has been over excitement on Cloud, and some amount of mindless purchases and mindless commitments. And I think people over-simplified the cloud proposition, saying that if I migrate to the cloud, I'm going to get a very variable-sized cost base. And it is going to be cheaper than my capex cycle.”

“Technically, the ‘variablisation’ is true. But to get to that variablisation, you need to do the transformation of your application because just lifting your application from a datacentre kind of setup, and putting it into a cloud will not automatically get you a variablisation,” the CEO added.

Gopinathan explained that to migrate to the cloud mindfully, the companies would first need to modify or architect their existing applications accordingly, and that will require a certain amount of initial investment. Without this, cloud migration could be a “net costlier proposition.”

This will then lead to specific project-led cloud spending by companies, in an attempt to bring down cloud costs.

“Once you have architected it, it actually unleashes a second round of transformation, which is the right reason to go to the cloud. You can open up your architecture for much more composable functionality so that as your business model shifts, you will be able to move faster with it, or your upgrade cycles will be faster,” he said.