Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi gives assent to bill against online gambling

Vikas SN
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

All India Gaming Federation, a prominent skill-gaming industry body, plans to challenge the constitutionality of the law. South India is a particularly important market for real-money games such as Rummy, which has a significant penetration in these states.

State Governor R N Ravi had returned the previous bill on March 8 mentioning that the state government had “no legislative competence” to formulate the bill.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has on April 10 approved a bill to ban online gambling, including online rummy and poker with stakes in the state, dealing a blow to the nascent but fast-growing skill gaming sector.

This move comes a few weeks after the Tamil Nadu cabinet, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, had once again passed a bill to prohibit these games in the state on March 23.

Governor RN Ravi had returned the previous bill on March 8 mentioning that the state government had “no legislative competence” to frame the bill.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had notified new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021 on April 6, that will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game, where the transfer of money is involved, is permitted to operate in India or not.