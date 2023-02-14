 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Talent market will remain buoyant, demand for niche skills to continue in India: JPMorgan

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Gaurav Ahluwalia, MD and Head of HR, India Corporate Center, JPMorgan, talks about the company’s hiring plans, change in the talent market and HR policies, progress on diversity and inclusion.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, MD and Head of HR, India Corporate Center, JPMorgan

American multinational financial services company JPMorgan Chase had record hires in its corporate centre in India, with over 14,000 people onboarded in 2022, taking the total headcount to 50,000 employees, Gaurav Ahluwalia, MD and Head of HR, India Corporate Center, JPMorgan, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

In light of the recent disruptions in the talent market, the company has gone heavy on employee learning. In its capability centres, over 33,000 courses were taken up by the employees last year to deepen their skills in data and tech literacy, market product knowledge, etc.

The investment banking services firm noticed a spike in attrition in early 2022 but ended the year on a “comfortable note”. In 2023, Ahluwalia anticipates that the market will remain buoyant and there will always be demand for niche skills.

Edited excerpts: 