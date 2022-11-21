 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T-bill yields to remain range bound in near term: Dealers

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

The yields on Treasury bills (T-bill) are likely to rise marginally and remain range bound going forward, as the expected repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been factored in by traders, money market dealers said. They expect yields to ease in the long run as they have already risen sharply since the central bank started increasing the repo rate.

"In line with changed expectations, the T-bill cut off has eased a bit, but is unlikely to move up. Traders expect a token 25 basis point (bps) hike in the policy rate, and that’s more or less already priced in. No further moves in T-Bill yields are expected in the near future, unless we see a change in the outlook on inflation," said Ajay Manglunia, MD and Head of Investment, JM Financial.

In the previous week's auction, the cut-off yield on T-Bills eased after rising for consecutive weeks. The cut-off yield on the 91-day T-Bill fell by 4 bps, while on the 182-day and 364-day T-bills it fell by 8 and 10 bps, respectively. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Prior to this, cut-off yields had risen by more than 10-12 bps across tenures, since October 19.

"We feel the T-bill rate should remain stable around 6.80-6.90 percent. Short term rates have gone up drastically and will come down slowly. We will see buying in short-term paper going forward," said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, MD, Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house.

