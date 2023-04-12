 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.