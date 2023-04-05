 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Suzlon board appoints J P Chalasani as Chief Executive Officer

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Ashwani Kumar has resigned as the CEO with effect from 5th April 2023 on account of personal reasons, a BSE filing stated.

Suzlon board appoints J P Chalasani as Chief Executive Officer

The board of clean energy solution provider Suzlon Energy has appointed J P Chalasani as the company's Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Ashwani Kumar from the post.

Ashwani Kumar has resigned as the CEO with effect from 5th April 2023 on account of personal reasons, a BSE filing stated.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 4th April 2023 has, inter alia, approved the appointment of J P Chalasani as the Chief Executive Officer and one of the key managerial personnel of the Company, to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, i.e. from 5th April 2023, the filing said.

Chalasani had been Group CEO of Suzlon for the period from April 2016 to July 2020 and continued as Strategic Advisor to the Suzlon Group thereafter.