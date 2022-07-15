 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 PAT seen up 31.7% YoY to Rs 192.6 cr: KRChoksey

Broker Research
Jul 15, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,308.9 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Supreme Petrochem | Establishment of a new line for production of Polystyrene which is likely to be completed by December-2021. (Image: supremepetrochem.com)

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Petrochemicals to report net profit at Rs 192.6 crore up 31.7% year-on-year (down 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,308.9 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 265.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KRChoksey_Specialty Chemical

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #KRChoksey #Result Poll #specialty chemical #Supreme Petrochemicals
first published: Jul 15, 2022 07:06 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.