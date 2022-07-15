Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 PAT seen up 31.7% YoY to Rs 192.6 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Petrochemicals to report net profit at Rs 192.6 crore up 31.7% year-on-year (down 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,308.9 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 265.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KRChoksey_Specialty Chemical