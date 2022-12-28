 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supply chain disruptions worry Indian EXIM industry once again, as COVID-19 cases surge in China

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 28, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

Rising number of COVID-19 cases in China has also affected the availability of workforce at major ports in that country.

Representative image

After nearly two years of dealing with supply chain disruptions brought about by COVID-19, Indian importers and exporters are once again facing uncertainty as a surge in COVID-19 cases in China is threatening to disrupt global supply chains once again.

Many international news agencies have reported that China has been battling soaring numbers of COVID-19-infected people. Reports by international news organisations suggest that there are around 5.43 million positive cases in Shanghai, and it is estimated that 12.5 million will be infected by the end of the year.

"Surge in COVID-19 cases in China has led to production and labour slowdown there, and all the cogs in the supply chain wheel have started to wither. While this will create troubles well into the Lunar New Year, it has come at a time when the orders are naturally low," said Christian Roeloffs, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Container xChange, a logistics services platform.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in China has also affected the availability of the workforce at major ports in that country. Reports suggest that nearly 90 percent of staff at China’s major ports have been infected by COVID-19 as of 21 December.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
"We are currently operating at 40 percent lower capacity from the ports of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Qingdao, compared to December 2021," an official working at the Indian arm of shipping company Honour Lane Shipping told Moneycontrol.

Honour Lane Shipping’s HLS TransPacific report, published last week, said that the company expects very soft volumes after the Lunar New Year because a number of factories have slowed down production due to the rising number of infections and had to cancel or delay bookings for the second half of January and also early February.