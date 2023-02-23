 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee admitted to insolvency, stock falls most in two years on merger delay concerns

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

As per foreign brokerage UBS, Zee has two options to deal with these developments: File an appeal with NCLAT to set aside the order or pay the amounts in interest of completing the merger

Insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment won't derail its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, but would certainly delay the process, according to analysts.

The Zee stock opened 4 percent lower on February 23 and then extended the losses. It was quoting at Rs 178.60 on the NSE at 10am, down over 13 percent. This was the worst intraday fall for Zee since 12 April, 2021. The stock has seen few good days over the past six months, declining more than 23 percent.

On February 22, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal allowed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The order came on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank.