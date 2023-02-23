English
    February 23, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets flat, Asia trades higher post Fed minutes

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,605.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. US markets ended mixed, while Asian markets are trading firm.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:57 AM IST

        Oil prices edge higher, pause from six-day losing streak

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Expect a range of 82.50 and 83.24 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 profit grows 153% to Rs 195 crore

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Kospi up 1 percent

      • 07:31 AM IST

        S&P ends down as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,744.980.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,554.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank39,995.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,554.30 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Feb 23, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ITC383.851.60 +0.42%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,404.85-166.25 -10.58%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma11991.85-27.65 -0.23%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5592.30-151.85 -2.64%


    • February 23, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    • February 23, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Oil prices edge higher

      Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

      Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to USD 80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to USD 74.04 a barrel.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

      USDINR spot closed at 82.85, up 5 paise due to weakness in equity markets. But the gains were muted due to suspected intervention from the central bank. We expect a range of 82.50 and 83.24 on spot.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
    • February 23, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 Results

      Mahindra CIE Automotive on February 22 reported an impressive 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q4), led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

      The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.

      Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,247 crore grew by 35 percent over a year-ago period, the automotive components supplier said in its filing to exchanges.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Asian markets are trading higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      S&P ends down as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run

      The S&P 500 extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street ended broadly lower on Wednesday, with investors cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.

      Minutes from the Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said that "almost all" Fed officials agreed to slow the pace of increases in interest rates to a quarter of a percentage point.

      The Dow fell 84.5 points, or 0.26%, to 33,045.09, the S&P lost 6.29 points, or 0.16%, to 3,991.05 and the Nasdaq added 14.77 points, or 0.13%, to 11,507.07.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST
    • February 23, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      SGX Nifty

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 59 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,616 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

      Market on Wednesday:

      The Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.5 percent lower on February 22 as profit booking extended for the fourth session, with investors worried about further rate hikes by central banks and Russia's fresh warnings to the West on the war in Ukraine.

      The Sensex ended 927.74 points, or 1.53 percent, down at 59,744.98, and the Nifty 272.40 points, or 1.53 percent, lower at 17,554.30. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of minutes of policy meetings of the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve that will offer cues to the rate hike plans.

      The market's biggest single-day fall in two months wiped out Rs 3.7 lakh crore of investors' wealth, as the BSE's market capitalisation dropped to Rs 2,65,21,111.74 crore from Rs 2,61,43,241.59 crore on the previous day.

      Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the major Nifty losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto and Divis Laboratories gained the most.

      All sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty auto, bank, energy, infra, information technology, PSU Bank and metal down 1-2 percent.

      Broader indices performed in-line with benchmarks. BSE midcap and the smallcap shed a percent each.

      On the BSE, the power index was down 2 percent. Metal, capital goods, information technology, realty, oil & gas, auto and bank closed more than a percent lower from the previous day.

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    • February 23, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

