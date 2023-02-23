Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets flat, Asia trades higher post Fed minutes

February 23, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.5 percent lower on February 22 as profit booking extended for the fourth session, with investors worried about further rate hikes by central banks and Russia's fresh warnings to the West on the war in Ukraine.

The Sensex ended 927.74 points, or 1.53 percent, down at 59,744.98, and the Nifty 272.40 points, or 1.53 percent, lower at 17,554.30. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of minutes of policy meetings of the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve that will offer cues to the rate hike plans.

The market's biggest single-day fall in two months wiped out Rs 3.7 lakh crore of investors' wealth, as the BSE's market capitalisation dropped to Rs 2,65,21,111.74 crore from Rs 2,61,43,241.59 crore on the previous day.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the major Nifty losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto and Divis Laboratories gained the most.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty auto, bank, energy, infra, information technology, PSU Bank and metal down 1-2 percent.

Broader indices performed in-line with benchmarks. BSE midcap and the smallcap shed a percent each.

On the BSE, the power index was down 2 percent. Metal, capital goods, information technology, realty, oil & gas, auto and bank closed more than a percent lower from the previous day.