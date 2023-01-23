 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Yes Bank tumbles as higher provisions drag Q3 profit, Bombay HC rubs salt on wound

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has an Underweight rating on the stock with target price cut to Rs 17.5 from Rs 20 per share

Yes Bank's net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 52 versus Rs 266 crore in the year -ago period

Private sector lender Yes Bank stock opened 10 percent lower on January 23 as the company's net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 fell 80 percent on-year on the back of provisions made for loans long overdue.

Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 52 as against Rs 266 crore in the year -ago period. Non-tax provisions at Rs 845 crore was higher by 125 percent on-year and 45 percent on-quarter.

At 9:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 18.10 per share, down by 8.35 percent amid high trading volumes. The stock has gained 35 percent in the past one year.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The bank's net interest income increased from Rs 1,764 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,970.6 crore in Q3 FY23, marking a 11.7 percent jump. Sequentially, the NII was largely flat, as it stood at Rs 1,991 crore in the previous quarter.

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has an 'Underweight' rating on the stock with a target price cut to Rs 17.5 from Rs 20 per share. "The balance sheet improved with ARC sale/capital raise and regulations driving up-front provisions," it noted.