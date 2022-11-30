 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Saurabh Mukherjea is not a fan of PSU Banks

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

The founder of Marcellus Investment Managers shuns stocks where the return on equity is consistently below the cost of equity.

Public sector banks have been in huge demand in recent months, thanks in part to their improving financial performance but Saurabh Mukherjea, the founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, is not a fan.

“For a typical public sector bank, the return on equity is consistently below the cost of equity, which means value generation is zero. And that’s reflected in the five-year and 10-year share price movement, which is zero,” Mukherjea told Moneycontrol.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, a representative measure of public sector bank shares, has advanced 55 percent so far in 2022, with most of the gains kicking in since September. However, it delivered only a 6 percent return over the past five years.

Many PSU Banks, especially State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank, have delivered superlative quarterly numbers in the September quarter, riding on better credit growth and higher recoveries. A decline in bad loans also improved their outlook.

However, the trend hasn’t been consistent. Most lower-tier banks such as Punjab National Bank are still plagued with high levels of toxic debt. The market has disregarded this and has bought PSU banks indiscriminately.

Mukherjea said the returns look respectable in the short term because prices had plunged significantly during Covid-19. But public sector banks have not made money in the long run, he said.