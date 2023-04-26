Vodafone Idea surges 6% on Emirates Telecom stake boost for Vodafone Plc

The share price of Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom company, gained 6 percent on April 26 after Emirates Telecommunications Group Co (e&) increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc, the holding company of Vodafone Idea, from 14 percent to 14.6 percent.

As of December 2022, the promoters held around 75 percent in Vodafone Idea, with Vodafone Plc holding 48 percent and the Aditya Birla Group holding 27 percent.

According to e&, it has received regulatory approval to raise its stake in Vodafone Plc to 15 percent. The company has explored potential investment in Vodafone's African business, Vodacom Group Ltd, media reports said. The Emirati company is also discussing revamping the board with the British telecom group.

“The pursuit of board representation by Vodafone’s largest shareholder e&, while expected given its growing 14.6% stake, is a positive move in light of e&’s plan to be a long-term investor in the carrier, making further stakebuilding likely. The Emirati company’s push is a change from its original position, suggesting it may become a pro-active force to ensure execution aligns with its long-term strategy,” according to Erhan Gurses, analyst, BI telecoms.

Suchitra Mandal