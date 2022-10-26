Unfazed by plunging profits, cement giants forge ahead with expansions

Highlights UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja face high energy costs Operating expenses surged to take a toll on Ebitda per tonne Cement prices and demand moderated due to monsoon Capacity expansions lined up show promise in demand expansion The September quarter results of the three cement giants were far from impressive. Soaring costs took a toll on profits of the three giants, Adani-owned ACC and Ambuja Cements and the Aditya Birla owned UltraTech Cement, even as price hikes and sales failed to offer succour. The first among the three to...